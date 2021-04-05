Janhvi Kapoor teams up tie dye PJ's with leather jacket as she returns to bay post visiting Khushi; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor had been spending time with sister Khushi Kapoor over the past few days. Now, the actress is back in the bay and well, her airport look is a perfect lesson in slaying a pop of colours with a black jacket.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor returned to Mumbai after spending time in LA and New York with her sister over the past few weeks. The actress had jetted off to the US after completing the shoot of her film Good Luck Jerry and after having had fun-filled past few days, Janhvi is back in Mumbai. As Janhvi returned late in the night on Sunday, the gorgeous star made heads turn with her cool and funky airport look that had a lot of vibrant hues in it.

Janhvi was snapped by the paparazzi when she was heading out of the airport in a stylish look. She is seen clad in a purple funky graphic tee with tie-dye pajamas. The Roohi actress teamed up her casual, comfy, and colourful look with a black leather jacket, matching leather shoes, and a black bag and showed us how to neutralize the pop of colour with a solid tone. With it, she is also seen sporting funky specs and her hair is left open as she walks out of the airport.

The gorgeous star walked out of the airport with her black mask on and headed straight to her car to head home.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Janhvi's recent photos from her New York trip with Khushi left fans in awe. From enjoying yummy treats to chilling the Big Apple, Janhvi made most of her time with sister Khushi Kapoor before returning to the grind. On the work front, Janhvi will now be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and Good Luck Jerry. The film, Good Luck Jerry has been helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor soaks in the New York sun on a day out with sister Khushi Kapoor and friends; See Pics

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×