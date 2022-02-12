Janhvi Kapoor waves at paps as she steps out in the city; PICS

Fairly new to Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has already garnered a massive following. From Dhadak to Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi has given several stunning performances. Over the years, Janhvi has become quite busy with work commitments. She has Milli and Good Luck Jerry in her pipeline. Owing to her busy schedule, the actress is often seen in and around the city. Fans often scroll their social media to catch one glimpse of their favourite actress and thus the paps never miss a chance to click her whenever she steps out of her house.

Speaking of which, the actress was once again seen today. She was spotted in Mumbai’s Juhu. The paparazzi clicked several photographs and shared them on social media. In the fresh glimpses, she was seen heading somewhere in her car. The actress wore a stunning yellow traditional suit and looked absolutely stunning. Janhvi kept her hair loose and wore a white coloured mask. She made sure to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines as she stepped out of her car. The actress acknowledged the paps and smiled and waved for the cameras.

Take a look:

Previously, she also announced the completion of her movie, Milli via social media. Talking about her collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor, Janhvi said, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

