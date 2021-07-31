Janhvi Kapoor welcomes the weekend as she sweats it out at the gym; PHOTOS inside

Ever since she stepped into showbiz, Janhvi Kapoor has been doling out major fitness goals. The young actress is a regular at the gym, and hardly ever misses out on her pilates and workout sessions. She is quite active on her social media, and keeps on sharing videos of her working out on her Instagram handle. Apart from being a fitness freak, the Roohi actress also knows how to keep it stylish while she sweats it out. Her gym fashion has made its own mark in the tinsel town.

On Saturday, Janhvi was spotted at a gym in the Mumbai suburbs. She was seen in a pink tank top and light green jogger shorts, and black shoes. The actress kept her hair open as she stopped and stood for the paparazzi to click her. Following the COVID 19 norms perfectly, Janhvi kept her black face mask on, as the paps clicked her from some distance. She looked all charged up and ready to take on the weekend, as she stepped out post her workout session.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor latest photos at the gym:

The lockdown was difficult for all the fitness freaks of the industry. Ever since gyms opened, Janhvi has hardly ever missed a session. Last month Janhvi was spotted in an orange crop top and white jogger shorts, as she rushed out of a gym.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, a remake of a South Indian language film helmed by Siddharth Sengupta, and produced by Aanand L Rai. She will also feature in Dostana 2.

