Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt take the 'Which Friends character are you' challenge & the results are hilarious

At the SAG Awards 2020, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt took the Instagram challenge of 'Which Friends character are you?' and the results are hilarious, to say the least. Read below for more details.

SAG Awards 2020 will be memorable for one iconic moment and that's the epic reunion between ex-couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. In case you were living under a rock, Brad and Jennifer started dating in 1998, got married in 2000 and finalised their divorce in 2005. In 2019, shocking everyone, the Ad Astra star was spotted at the Murder Mystery star's 50th birthday bash as well as her intimate pre-Christmas party. However, at SAG Awards 2020, the two were spotted by the paparazzi together, hale and hearty.

Fans of the pair will also remember the memorable Friends episode which saw a Brad Pitt cameo during season 8's Thanksgiving episode. Brad played Will Colbert, who was one of the founding members, along with Ross Geller, of the I Hate Rachel Green Club. Hence, it made sense that Access Online made the actor take the Instagram challenge of 'Which Friends character are you?' In case you were hoping for the 56-year-old actor to get Ross (because lobsters!), alas, such was not the case! Instead, Pitt got Chandler Bing!

On the other hand, Jennifer got Pheobe Buffay instead of her actual Friends character Rachel but the 50-year-old actress could not have been more ecstatic, giving a major shoutout to one of her besties Lisa Kudrow.

Which Friends character do you think you are? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Brad and Jennifer truly had a wonderful night at the SAG Awards 2020, as the duo picked up Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for The Morning Show respectively.

