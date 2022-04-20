Jersey Screening: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Farhan Akhtar & other celebs make a striking appearance

Ahead of Jersey’s release, the makers organised a star-studded screening event on April 20. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur in key roles and it is a sports drama. Just a while ago, the paparazzi clicked Shahid, Mrunal, Mira Rajput, and Ishaan Khatter as they arrived for the event. Now, they clicked the other Bollywood celebrities as well.

Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as she waved at the cameras. Kiara Advani stunned everyone in a pretty white dress. Farhan Akhtar arrived with his wife Shibani Dandekar. Sanjay Kapoor marked his presence with daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahan. The paparazzi also clicked actress Sonakshi Sinha, sitting in her car. Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani came together. Pooja Hegde was also spotted at the screening event.

See photos here:

Apart from them, other celebrities including David Dhawan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Farah Khan also dazzled at the screening event.

Take a look:

Speaking about Jersey, the movie will hit theatres on April 22. Earlier, it was about to release on April 14 but got pushed a week ahead. To note, this is the second time, Shahid starrer Jersey got postponed. Earlier, it was slated to release in December last year but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed.

Earlier, actress Mrunal Thakur opened up about playing a mother in Jersey during an interview with ETimes and said, “I play the role of a mother in this film (Jersey), something I haven’t really experienced in real life, and so I drew references from my mother for the part.”

