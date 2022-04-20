Jersey Screening: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur look stunning; Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter join

The makers of Jersey organised a screening in the city on April 20. The sports drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The paparazzi clicked the lead cast as they arrived in style for the screening event. Shahid looked hot as usual in blue shirt denim pants. Mrunal too looked stunning in her ‘outfit of the night’. They also acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras. In the photos, Mrunal and Shahid can be seen in their goofiest side as they were having fun.

Apart from them, the paparazzi also clicked Shahid’s darling Mira Rajput as she came to support her main man. She opted for a white outfit. Shahid’s brother and actor Ishaan Khatter and his mother Neelima Azeem came together for the screening. However, they were inside their cars and did not pose for the cameras.

Take a look:

Earlier, in an interview with CNN-News 18, Shahid opened up about special preparations, he has done for Jersey, “We did four months of training. We started in Bombay and began playing on hard surfaces. We started with throwdowns. I used to spend four-five hours a day playing cricket for four months and then on set also a lot”.

Speaking about Jersey, the movie was about to release on April 14 but got pushed a week ahead. Now, it will hit theatres on April 22. To note, this is the second time, Shahid starrer Jersey got postponed. Earlier, it was slated to release in December last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed. In addition to this, the cast has not left any stones unturned to promote the film.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor on preparations for Jersey: ‘I used to spend 4-5 hours a day playing cricket’