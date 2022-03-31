John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh make heads turn as they promote ‘Attack’; PICS

John Abraham starrer Attack is all ready to hit the theatres in a few days. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the makers had recently released the trailer of the movie which was well received by the audience. The star cast is now leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film. Speaking of which, on March 30 John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh were seen on a promotional spree in the city.

All the three actors made heads turn as they promoted their upcoming movie. In the photographs, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen donning a black polka dot dress that featured a high slit. She kept her hair loose and completed her look with slip-on. Meanwhile, John Abraham was also seen twinning with Jacqueline as he donned a black shirt and jeans. He added similar colour shoes and sealed his look. What caught everyone’s attention was his t-shirt which had “Attack” written on it. Jacqueline and John were accompanied by Rakul Preet at the event. The actress was spotted donning a stunning yellow dress. She highlighted her outfit with sea-green footwear. All the three actors posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Attack Part 1 is slated to hit the theatres on the 1st of April, 2022. Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and John, the film will also star Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions and is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

