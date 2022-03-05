John Abraham poses with his wife as the couple gets clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Bollywood actor John Abraham enjoys a huge fan following and his fans wait for his pictures to go out in the public domain. A few hours ago, John was spotted at Mumbai airport along with his wife Priya Runchal. They donned super comfy yet stylish outfits. To note, John will be next seen in the film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. According to reports, the team of Pathaan is going to shoot in Spain in the first week of March.

In the photos, John was seen wearing a black outfit. He completed his look with a jacket and a cap. On the other hand, Priya opted for athleisure. She completed her look with a white jacket that she wrapped around her waist and a cap. They both followed COVID protocols at the airport and wore mouth masks. John and Priya also stopped by to pose for the paparazzi. To note, a few hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted at Mumbai airport as he headed to Spain to shoot for Pathaan.

Take a look:

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham had announced the release date of Pathaan. In the video, John and Deepika can be seen introducing Pathaan and explaining how no one knows how he got the name. In the end, Shah Rukh is heard introducing himself and asking everyone to wait just a little longer to meet him. Pathaan is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

