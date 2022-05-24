JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani keep it casual as duo gets spotted at Filmcity; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are on cloud nine as their much-awaited JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to hit theaters soon. They are the most popular and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans wait for their pictures to come out in the public domain and the last couple of days have been a treat for Varun and Kiara's fans as they are getting spotted in and around the city. Keeping the trajectory, the actors were spotted at the Filmcity by the paparazzi.

Varun can be seen in casual wear. He donned a blue zipper hoodie and black shorts. As usual, Varun was slaying the comfy look. On the other hand, Kiara was wearing comfortable attire. They both were kind as they acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and stopped by to pose for the cameras.

See Varun and Kiara's photos here:

JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in key roles and Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the supporting role. It is slated to release in the cinemas on 24 June 2022. Recently, the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released and it has already received a positive response from the netizens. The trailer showcases the family drama, which is all about emotions and entertainment.

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Viacom 18 and Dharma Productions. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu”.

