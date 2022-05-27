JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan lifts Kiara Advani in his arms as they promote their film in Chandigarh; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are the new onscreen couple and they have been making heads turn with their off screen chemistry. For the uninitiated, Varun and Kaira will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Raj Mehta’s much awaited JugJugg Jeeyo. The comedy drama will also star Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead and will be hitting the screens on June 24 this year. As of now, the team is looking forward to the release, they are making sure to leave no stone unturned to promote the movie.

In fact, after promoting JugJugg Jeeyo in the national capital this morning, Varun and Kiara were seen promoting the movie in Chandigarh and made heads turn with their style statements. In the pics, Varun looked dapper in his yellow shirt with white prints which he had paired with a yellow jacket and trousers. On the other hand, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress was a sight to behold in her magenta coloured outfit. But what caught our eyes was Varun and Kiara’s sizzling chemistry. They don't just make for a stylish jodi, but Varun was even seen lifting Kiara in his arms during the promotions.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s pics:

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the movie revolves around post marriage issues. “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage,” a source had told Pinkvilla. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun and Kiara both have some interesting movies in the pipeline. Varun is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Bhediya. On the other hand, Kiara is shooting for RC-15 with Ram Charan and will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor & Anil Kapoor introduce their characters; Watch