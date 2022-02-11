Just Wow: Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Alia Bhatt swoon our hearts with her beautiful sharara look; PICS

Alia Bhatt and her white outfits have become the talk of the town. The actress, who is all set to grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, is busy promoting the film on social media platforms. Well, today is no different. Alia Bhatt slipped into yet another graceful white outfit as she was spotted by the paparazzi on Friday evening. The actress is all over the headlines as her upcoming movie’s trailer has won million hearts. And recently, the makers released a new song from Gangubai Kathiawadi titled ‘Dholida’ which further increased fans’ excitement. Alia had shared the clip on her social media along with the caption, “An absolute dream come true to dance on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music. My heart forever beats to Dholida.”

Alia Bhatt is now on a promotional spree for her film. And today, Alia Bhatt was again spotted in the city. She donned an elegant white sharara with stunning floral print on it. She added some silver earrings and white roses to complete her look. While walking out of her car, she acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance and posed for them.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi film traces the story of a Mafia don of Mumbai named Gangubai. Her upcoming film is a biographical crime drama based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022. According to reports in India Today, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been awarded a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but with some minor cuts.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter has perfect reaction to Alia Bhatt’s new song ‘Dholida’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi; Check