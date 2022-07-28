Kajol keeps it casual as she gets spotted with her mom Tanuja at Mumbai airport; PICS

Kajol is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Tanhaji, Tribhanga, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, the Dilwale actress was spotted at the airport. She was accompanied by her mother Tanuja. Kajol dressed casually while her mom wore a floral printed suit. Keeping COVID-19 in mind, the mother-daughter duo also wore mouth masks. They walked hand-in-hand and their sweet bond was reflecting in the photos.

Check Kajol and Tanuja's photos here:

On the professional front, as per Mid-Day, Kajol will soon be returning to the streaming space. After her debut with Netflix's Tribhanga, Kajol is all set to play a new-age mum. Directed by The Family Man writer Suparn Verma, Kajol's character will be a woman in her 40s, who returns to work after spending years taking care of her family. However, it isn't a breezy affair. Turns out, the show will be a crime drama with Kajol at the front and center of it. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

In other news, Kajol has been invited by The Academy to be a prestigious member of the Oscars Committee. The Academy extended an invite to 397 distinguished artists and executives to join its organisation in 2022. From India, Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti and documentary filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas scored an invite.

