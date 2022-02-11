Kangana Ranaut and Sara Ali Khan greet each other as they exit Pilates class; PHOTOS

Friday began on a healthy note for both Kangana Ranaut and Sara Ali Khan as the two stars headed to their Pilates class. Interestingly, the two head to the same Pilates studio in the city, but they have never been papped together. However, Friday came with a surprise as both Kangana and Sara were leaving their Pilates class together and well, the two were spotted interacting with each other while walking towards their car. Seeing the young star kid interacting with Kangana, fans were left wondering.

In the photos, we can see Sara walking behind Kangana in several frames. In one of the photos, Sara could be seen smiling at Kangana, who was protected by several of her security personnel. Kangana and Sara were also snapped chatting away as they left the class and headed home. Kangana is seen clad in a white tee with her hair tied up and her mask on. On the other hand, Sara is seen sporting a black tee with shorts. She too was seen sporting her mask as she headed home.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Sara, on the work front, was recently seen in Atrangi Re. The film had Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead with Sara. The actress will now be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled film.

On the other hand, Kangana will be seen next in Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru under Manikarnika films. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Avneet Kaur.

