Kangana Ranaut is elegance personified in a saree at Thalaivii screening in Delhi for Ministers; PICS

Actress has been promoting her film Thalaivii for the past few weeks. Now, as the film is set to release on September 10, the actress turned host for Parliamentarians and Ministers in New Delhi where she kept a special screening of the film based on J Jayalalithaa. It was last night that Kangana was snapped at the airport as she was jetting off to New Delhi for the screening. Now, on Thursday, the actress decked up in an elegant avatar as she headed for the screening with politicians.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "All ready for Parliamentarians and Ministers screening in Delhi …..Rarely we celebrate our politicians and very few films on politics and politicians are made, one such rare film is Thalaivii based on former chief minister of Tamilnadu Dr.J.Jayalalithaa…. Honoured to be hosting a screening for prominent politicians today." In another post, Kangana also thanked everyone for their love and support to her film. She wrote, "Thank you for showering overwhelming love, admiration and support for #Thalaivii Means a lot to us…."

Take a look:

At the screening, the actress was questioned by the media about joining politics. On it, Kangana said, "Even to win panchayat election you need support of people if they will want maybe but currently happy with acting." In Thalaivii, Kangana will be seen as Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami as MGR. The film traces Jayalalithaa's rise from an actress to a formidable politician of India.

Earlier, after Kangana's parents watched the film, the actress revealed that they wanted her to win the 5th National Award for her performance in Thalaivii. Over the past few days, the film has received a great response from critics and celebs including Prasoon Joshi, Arjun Rampal and others. Thalaivii is directed by AL Vijay and is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10, 2021.

