Kangana Ranaut GLISTENS in a yellow bandhani saree & styles it up with a chic arm candy at airport; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut was snapped at the airport today as she headed out of the city. The Thalaivi star managed to make heads turn with her gorgeous traditional airport look.

Actress never fails to make heads turn with her stylish looks and even the airport isn't an exception to this. Speaking of this, on Thursday morning, the Thalaivi actress was seen making her way out of town, and well, she arrived in a stunning traditional attire that left fans gawking. The actress was seen following all COVID 19 precautions as she maintained a distance from the paparazzi and kept her mask on as she got out of her car and walked towards the airport gate.

Once she reached the airport gate, Kangana posed for the paparazzi from a distance and flaunted her pretty ethnic look. In the photos, Kangana is seen clad in a yellow bandhani saree with a pair of heels. With it, she added a cool pair of sunglasses and her stylish tan-coloured arm candy elevated the look to another level. Kangana's hair was neatly tied up in a bun and her gorgeous earrings commanded attention as she posed for photos.

The actress waved to the paparazzi while walking inside the airport. In one of the photos, we can also see Kangana's stunning tattoo on the nape of her neck. The actress also shared photos while waiting inside the airport in her look along with a tweet. She wrote, "If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it’s people to benefit then you are a an ultranationalist #VocalForLocal."

If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it’s people to benefit then you are a an ultranationalist #VocalForLocal pic.twitter.com/7HBL9lB8aE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her film, Thalaivi. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of J Jayalalithaa and showcasing her life story. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, and others. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on April 23, 2021.

