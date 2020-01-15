Kangana Ranaut holds her nephew Prithvi as she poses at the muhurat of her production house Manikarnika films

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut inaugurated her production house, Manikarnika Films. At the muhurat puja, Kangana posed with her nephew Prithvi, sister Rangoli Chandel and other family members. Check it out.

For , 2020 has commenced on a high note. With the Manikarnika star gearing up for her next film titled Panga, Kangana is surely the talk of the town. On Wednesday, the Panga star achieved a milestone in her career as she inaugurated her very own production house office, Manikarnika Films. The Panga star’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared photos from the muhurat puja on social media and also announced that Kangana will work from the same as a producer and director.

Post the muhurat puja, Kangana along with her family and nephew Prithvi came out from the studio and posed for the paparazzi. In the photos, the Panga actress can be seen clad in a pale pink traditional look and her little nephew Prithvi can be seen clinging on to her. The little munchkin was clad in a white ethnic look as his ‘maasi’ Kangana held him in her arms. Kangana’s sister is seen standing right beside her in a bright kurta.

(Also Read: Kangana Ranaut has carved a place in this industry on her own says Anurag Basu as he praises the Panga star)

Rangoli shared photos and videos from the muhurat puja and wrote, “Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy. This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest..”

Check out the photos:

Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy pic.twitter.com/HS1XRtMrHM — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest.. pic.twitter.com/GnVMyHtx98 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

There are three floors, only this one I am secretly posting, rest pls see in Elle Decor April May 2020 issue ..... thanks to Kangana who dared to dream and thanks to Shabnam Gupta who designed her dream pic.twitter.com/qMYKtLRSRW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Panga actress surely is on cloud nine after the inauguration of her studio. Over the past few weeks, Kangana has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga deals with the story of a government employee who aspires to make a comeback as a Kabaddi player in the national team with support from her family. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. Panga’s trailer evoked an overwhelming response from fans and the song Le Panga has become a chartbuster. Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More