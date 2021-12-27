Kangana Ranaut kick starts the week on a high note as she sweats it out in the gym; PICS

Kangana Ranaut is one of the actresses who is known for her hard work and dedication. Not just she has given several impressive performances on the big screen, she doesn’t shy away from walking an extra mile for her roles. And while the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress is making the headlines for her impressive line of work, she has grabbed attention as she was papped outside the gym in the city. Clearly, Kangana has kickstarted the week on an energetic note as she was papped in the city post an intense workout.

In the pics, Kangana was seen dressed in a pink coloured tank top. She had completed her workout look with a loose plait and sunglasses. The Tanu Weds Manu Return actress was seen making her way towards her car. It was evident that Kangana had sweat out hard in the gym. Looks like the National Award winning actress is prepping hard for her upcoming projects and she has clearly been dishing out major fitness vibes to her fans.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s gym pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kangana Ranaut has some interesting projects in the kitty. The actress will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Dhaakad and will also be playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer for the first time for Tejas. She had recently wrapped the shooting for Tejas and wrote, “Another beautiful journey comes to an end … It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud. Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me. Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime.Jai Hind. See you in the cinemas in 2022”.