Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her day with Pilates, greets paps as she exits class; PHOTOS

Actress Kangana Ranaut is one of the fittest Bollywood stars and on Wednesday morning, she was seen spotted leaving her Pilates class. Keeping up with her fitness routine, Kangana kicked off her Wednesday morning with a rigourous workout session at her Pilates class. Recently, the star was in the headlines owing to the release date announcement of her film, Tejas. She also recently headed to Vrindavan for a trip to Krishna temple and shared photos on social media that went viral.

In the photos after her Pilates session, Kangana looked pumped to take on the day. She is seen clad in a beige tee with tights. Kangana tied up her hair loosely and she added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete her athleisure look. As she came out from her class with her security team, Kangana waved to the paps from a distance. She was seen waving and showing a victory sign to the paps. The actress looked fresh after her workout session.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana released a still on Tuesday and revealed that her film Tejas will release on Dussehra in 2022. The film will showcase Kangana as an Air Force fighter pilot. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and backed by Ronnie Screwvala. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Dhaakad will showcase her in an actioner avatar. The film is all set to release in July 2022.

Also Read|PICS: Kangana Ranaut makes a stylish appearance at the airport as she returns to the city