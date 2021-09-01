Kangana Ranaut looks brunch ready as she heads out in a flowy maxi dress and glares; PHOTOS

Actress is not just the undisputed queen of stellar on screen performances but also a bonafide fashionista in terms of her looks. Even her casual looks become a trend among her fans and speaking of this, on Wednesday morning, Kangana served up a casual yet pretty brunch look as she stepped out in the city. The Thalaivii actress has been busy with the promotions of her film lately and amid gearing up for the release, Kangana continues to make heads turn with her looks.

In the photos clicked by paps on Wednesday morning, Kangana looked absolutely gorgeous as she stepped out. Kangana is seen clad in a pretty floral maxi dress with flat slip-on footwear. To add a touch of swag, Kangana added a cool pair of oversized sunglasses to her look and left her thick mane loose over her shoulders. She waved to the paps from a distance as she walked to her car with security. The actress surely served up a chic look for a brunch and well, it wouldn't be wrong to bookmark it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana is prepping for the theatrical release of her film, Thalaivii. The film is all set to release next week and ahead of it, the recently released song Teri Aankhon Mein has impressed fans. It features Kangana and Arvind Swami as Jayalalithaa and MGR. Apart from them, Thalaivii also stars Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and other actors in pivotal roles. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. Thalaivii is set to hit the screens in September 10, 2021.

Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline. She also is working on producing Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

