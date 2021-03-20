Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal in a saree as she returns to bay after shooting for Tejas; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut was snapped as she returned to Mumbai after completing Tejas shoot in Rajasthan and New Delhi. The gorgeous star opted for an ethnic airport look and managed to leave all in awe.

Having completed a shooting schedule of her film Tejas, is back in Mumbai and it is just days ahead of her birthday. The gorgeous actress was snapped at the airport on Saturday as she made the exit from the gate. Kangana was in Rajasthan for the shoot of Tejas in the past week and prior to that, she shot for the film in New Delhi. The star is now back in Mumbai and is gearing up for the trailer launch of Thalaivi.

As she came out of the airport today, Kangana was wearing her mask. However, once she came out, she removed it very briefly and maintained a distance from paparazzi. She waved to them while walking out and then put her mask back on. In the photos, she is seen smiling away as she posed for the shutterbugs. She opted for an off-white saree with floral work over it for her return appearance at the airport. Along with it, she added an expensive arm candy and a cool pair of sunglasses.

While she was flying to Mumbai, Kangana had shared selfies asking fans about wearing her sunglasses or not. She wrote, "Enroute Mumbai.... shades or without shades ? Eternal conflict will always be Glamour or delicate subtlety?"

Take a look:

Enroute Mumbai.... shades or without shades ? Eternal conflict will always be Glamour or delicate subtlety? pic.twitter.com/hiQfmBJBLw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana and the team of Thalaivi are planning to launch the trailer of her film on her birthday on March 23. The film stars Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR. The film is all set to drop on April 23, 2021. Apart from this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal. The film will release on October 1, 2021.

