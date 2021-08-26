Kangana Ranaut looks fresh in a chic dress but it's her ankle tattoo that has our attention; PHOTOS

Actress is busy these days as she has resumed another shooting schedule of her film Tejas in Mumbai. Amid this, on Thursday, Kangana was spotted in the city in a chic look and the shutterbugs chronicled it in the frame. However, in Kangana's chic look in a dress, it was her ankle tattoo that managed to grab all the attention. The actress has reportedly 2 tattoos and one of them is on her ankle. In her recent outing, it was clicked by the paps.

The shutterbugs captured it in the frame while the actress was getting out of her car and heading inside a building. In the photos, Kangana is seen walking towards the entry of a building in a grey dress. Her hair seemed to be loosely tied up and Kangana seemed to be busy over the phone. She teamed up her dress with a pair of flats and managed to make heads turn. However, her ankle tattoo stole all the attention. Reportedly, it is an angel with wings and a star.

Take a look:

Recently, when Kangana commenced shooting for another schedule of her film Tejas, she shared a BTS photo with director Sarvesh Mewara. The actress was in the Indian Air Force Uniform in the same.

Kangana also has been in the headlines as she recently announced the theatrical release of her film Thalaivi. The film stars Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR. It is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in theatres on September 10, 2021. Besides this, Kangana also has Dhaakad with director Razneesh Ghai. The shooting of the film is over and Kangana recently returned from Budapest post wrap up.

