Kangana Ranaut looks gorgeous in an all white ethnic look with sunnies as she exits a dubbing studio; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut was snapped as she headed home after a dubbing session. The Thalaivi star looked stunning in an ethnic attire and waved to the paparazzi.

Actress has been in the headlines over the past few days owing to the release of her much awaited film, Thalaivi's trailer. The trailer launch event was quite a grand one in Chennai and then in Mumbai. Not just this, Kangana's performance is being hailed by all across social media. Amid this, Kangana stepped out of the house to head for dubbing and post it, while she was leaving for home, the actress was caught in the frame by the paparazzi.

In the photos, Kangana is seen exiting the dubbing studio with a huge grin on her face. She is seen clad in a white kurta palazzo suit. The ethnic wear had intricate floral work on it. Kangana's hair was left open and she also added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete her look. The Thalaivi star managed to nail her traditional look as she stepped out post her dubbing session. As she came out of the studio, Kangana warmly greeted the paparazzi.

She waved to them from a distance and later, got in her car to leave for home. She was also seen surrounded by her Y+ security as she stepped out.

Meanwhile, Thalaivi's trailer in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil managed to leave fans in awe. It also stars Arvind Swamy with Kangana. While she is seen playing the role of Jayalalithaa, Arvind is seen as MGR. The film also stars Madhoo, Bhagyashree, and others. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnuvardhan Induri, Shailesh R. Singh. It is all set to release on April 23, 2021. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with Sarvesh Mewara and Dhaakad with Razneesh Ghai.

