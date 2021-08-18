Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in ethnicwear as she steps out in the city; PHOTOS

Actress has returned to Mumbai this week after wrapping up Dhaakad and now, as she is back, she is going about her work. Now, as she is back, Kangana was snapped by the paparazzi in the city as she went about her work on Wednesday. The Dhaakad star has been in the news lately owing to her stunning look from the shoot wrap party in Budapest. Over the past few weeks, she had been sharing photos from her Budapest shoot on Instagram and they became the talk of the town.

On Wednesday, as Kangana stepped out, she was caught in the frame by the paps. In the photos, she is seen walking towards her car with her security. Kangana is seen clad in a yellow suit with a pink dupatta in the photos. Her hair is neatly tied up in a bun and the star seems to be sans makeup. As she walked towards her car, Kangana acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance. The star looked pretty in her ethnic outfit for a rainy day.

Take a look:

On Tuesday, when Kangana returned to India, she bumped into Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the airport. The sweet exchange between the two was caught in the frame by the paps. On the work front, Dhaakad will showcase Kangana in an action-packed avatar as agent Agni. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Apart from this, Kangana will be seen as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film's new release date is yet to be announced. Besides this, she will be seen playing the role of an air force officer in Tejas.

Also Read|Did Kangana Ranaut face 'international' hacking threat on her Instagram account? Actress calls it unbelievable