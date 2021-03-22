Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in pastel hued ethnicwear & cool shades as she steps out of dubbing studio; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut was snapped as she was leaving after a dubbing session in the city. The Thalaivi star is all set to launch her film's trailer tomorrow on the occasion of her birthday.

After returning to Mumbai, is gearing up for March 23 as the trailer of her film, Thalaivi will be launched tomorrow on the occasion of her birthday. Amid all the excitement related to her birthday and trailer launch, Kangana was snapped in the city on Monday as she headed out of a dubbing studio. The gorgeous star knows how to nail everyday looks and today too, she opted for a summery-hued outfit that left fans in complete awe.

As Kangana came out of the dubbing studio, she was snapped in a pastel green suit. She teamed up her ethnic look with a cool pair of shades. The star is seen walking out in style. She was surrounded by her security and as she walked to her car, Kangana flashed her million-dollar smile. The Thalaivi star also waved to the paparazzi and posed for several photos as she came out of the studio. The star looked excited about her film's trailer coming out tomorrow.

Not just this, Kangana also shared a teaser to her film on Monday on her handle that introduced her as Jaya. In the video, one could see her trace the journey of the political stalwart from being an actress to a leader. The film also stars Arvind Swami and is directed by AL Vijay. It has been shot in several locations and for the same, Kangana had to undergo a massive physical transformation. She had to gain and lose 20 kilos for her role. The film is being produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. It will release on April 23, 2021.

