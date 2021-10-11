Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in pink as she steps out in the city; PHOTOS

Actress Kangana Ranaut is among the stylish stars who manages to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Be it her airport look or promotional wardrobe for a film, everything that Kangana dons wins over her fans. Even her regular day-to-day outfits are chic and often, set a trend among young girls. Speaking of this, on Monday, Kangana once again managed to leave all in awe of her pretty look in pink as she stepped out to head to her office in Mumbai.

As Kangana stepped out of her apartment in Mumbai, she was snapped by the paparazzi. Later, when she arrived at her office in Bandra, the paps caught up with her and captured her whole look in the frame. In the photos, Kangana is seen clad in a pink floral kurta with white bottom and beige loafers. With it, Kangana kept her hair tied up on a loose ponytail and added a cool pair of sunglasses. As she stood near the gate, Kangana posed for the paps. She showed a victory sign like her character from Thalaivii before heading for work.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana has been receiving rave reviews of her film, Thalaivii since its release. The film hit the theatres last month and later, premiered on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Along with Kangana, Arvind Swami and Raj Arjun also received a lot of love from the audience for their acting in the film.

Now, Kangana is shooting for Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. Previously, she has shot for Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. She also is producing a film, Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Also Read|'My little brother is my hero': Kangana Ranaut pens a heartwarming note on Aksht's birthday