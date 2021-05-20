Kangana Ranaut looks regal in a saree, keeps her mask on as she leaves for Manali post COVID 19 recovery; PICS

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport on Thursday morning as she headed to her hometown, Manali. The Thalaivi star recovered from COVID 19 recently.

Actress , who recently recovered from COVID 19, is now off to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh after spending time in Mumbai amid lockdown. The Thalaivi star was seen making her way to the airport with proper COVID 19 precautions in place. Kangana recently took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has tested negative for COVID 19 and even shared her report on her stories as proof for people questioning her. She even shared her recovery journey on social media.

On Thursday, as she arrived at the airport, she was snapped by the paparazzi. In the photos, Kangana is seen getting out of her car with a white mask on. As she got out and walked towards the gate, she kept her distance from the paps and at the gate, she removed her mask to pose for them. She is seen clad in a pale orange saree with a print all over it. With it, she is seen sporting a pearl choker on her neck and a pair of sunglasses. Her hair is neatly tied up in a bun and Kangana is also seen carrying an expensive arm candy as she leaves for home.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Kangana had been sharing glimpses of her diet during her COVID 19 recovery. From enjoying sweets to bingeing on desserts, Kangana ensured she made the most of her quarantine period. In her video message to everyone, Kangana urged all to not be afraid of COVID 19 and said that one can beat the virus if they decide in their minds.

Kangana has been in the news recently after her Twitter account was suspended following her remarks on Bengal elections. Now, she has been using her Instagram account to engage with fans. On the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film was supposed to release in April 2021. But, it was postponed owing to the COVID 19 second wave. Apart from this, she also has Tejas and Dhaakad.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

