Kangana Ranaut looks regal in white as she gets papped in city; Ensures to don a mask as COVID 19 cases rise

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy shooting for Tejas, was recently snapped outside a dubbing studio in the city. Check out her pictures below.

However high the rate of COVID cases may be, work does not stop in the maximum city. Recently Kangana Ranaut got papped outside a dubbing studio in Bandra at night as she walked out wearing white. Kangana was donning a proper face mask considering that COVID cases are on an all-time high in Mumbai and a great number of Bollywood celebs have already been diagnosed including Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar. Kangana was following the social distancing protocol from the paparazzi.

Wearing dark glasses, Kangana waved and smiled at paps while getting clicked on her way out. Kangana’s white salwar kameez is the perfect comfy attire for the hot and humid weather in Mumbai. To note, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has been creating a lot of buzz courtesy of her upcoming movie Thalaivi which happens to be the biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and is slated to release on April 23 this year. The film’s theatrical release could be in jeopardy as most upcoming movies have either shifted the release date by months or have simply stalled the release indefinitely.

Kangana starrer Thalaivi is a big project and has received rave views for its trailer and the first video song Chali Chali where the Queen actress had recreated J Jayalalithaa’s avatars from her films across language, genre, and timeline. Apar from Thalaivi, Kangana is currently working on two high-profile projects namely Dhaakad which is an action thriller, and Tejas where she is portraying the character of a fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force.

