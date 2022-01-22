Kangana Ranaut opts for a breezy look in green, heads to kick off last schedule of Tiku Weds Sheru; PICS

The weekend is here and like all of us, our B-town stars also like to step out and relax. Speaking of this, the paparazzi lens spotted Kangana Ranaut heading out of her building on Saturday afternoon in a gorgeous avatar. The actress headed to the sets of her film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Known for her impeccable choice of attire, Kangana never misses an opportunity to set style goals. From western wear to ethnic attire, Kangana nails every type of look and inspires many young girls. On Saturday too, she opted for a breezy look and impressed her fans.

As Kangana walked towards her car, the Thalaivii star was papped. In the photos, Kangana is seen clad in a light green printed kurta with matching palazzo. The actress had tied her hair loosely and had opted to accessorise her look with a pair of gorgeous earrings. Kangana is seen sporting a pair of flats with her look. As she stood near her car, Kangana was surrounded by her security. She posed for the paps from a distance. Kangana is also seen showing a victory sign as she stepped out. She also shared photos from sets of Tiku Weds Sheru as she kicked off last schedule of the film in Mumbai. Sharing one of the photos, Kangana wrote, "Nice to be back on the set after latest virus breakout disruption."

Have a look:

Recently, Kangana was in the headlines when the honourable Supreme Court rejected a PIL seeking a restrain on her social media posts. The actress often expresses her thoughts on controversial issues on her social media handles.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen next on Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The actioner is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara.

