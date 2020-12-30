Kangana Ranaut slays in athleisure as she begins her day with Pilates while her security waits outside; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut was snapped outside her Pilates class in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The Thalaivi star kicked off her day with a workout session and her security guards waited for her outside.

Actress is back in Mumbai after a while and after visiting the Siddhivinayak temple yesterday, the actress has begun prepping for work. Speaking of this, on Wednesday morning, Kangana was snapped while exiting her Pilates class. The Thalaivi star has been granted Y+ security by the Central Government and it accompanies her everywhere. This morning, when she headed for Pilates her security waited for her outside. The Thalaivi star has been prepping for her actioner flick, Dhaakad over the past few days.

In the photos, Kangana is seen walking out of her Pilates class after workout. She is seen sporting athleisure for her workout session. In the photos, Kangana is seen clad in a white and black striped tee with grey tights. Besides this, she is seen sporting a mask and cool pair of sunglasses as she came out of the building. As she walked towards her car with her security, Kangana waved to the paps from a distance. The actress looked fresh as morning dew post her workout session.

She has been prepping for Dhaakad over the past few weeks and it also included physical training. The actress has been sharing glimpses of the same on social media via several videos.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut at Pilates class:

The film is expected to go on floors in the first week of January and Kangana had informed her fans about the development via her Twitter handle. Dhaakad is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and will feature Kangana as Agent Agni, a spy. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in J Jayalalithaa biopic with Arvind Swami. The film's shoot was completed this month. She also has director Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas that is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

