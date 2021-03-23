Kangana Ranaut styles up desi girl look with cool sunnies as she arrives for Thalaivi trailer launch; PICS

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi has been released today and it has been receiving rave reviews from the audience.

has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. The actress has turned a year older today and she is being showered by immense love from her fans from all across the world. This isn’t all. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has been honoured with the National Award in the best actress category for her stint in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Adding on to her celebrations, the makers of her much talked about movie Thalaivi have unveiled the trailer of the movie.

This isn’t all. The team has also organised a trailer launch in Mumbai as well which will be attended by Kangana. In fact, the Queen actress has arrived in Mumbai for this special event. In the pics, Kangana was nailing her desi girl look at the airport. She was seen wearing a black coloured printed salwar kameez which she had paired with sea green dupatta. The diva had completed her look with sunglasses and Punjabi jutti. Besides, Kangana also made sure to follow the COVID 19 precautions and was seen wearing a mask as she walked out of the airport.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s pics from the airport:

Speaking about Thalaivi, the AL Vijay directorial happens to be the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and traces her journey from becoming a superstar in Indian cinema to the legendary politician. Kangana, who plays the titular role in Thalaivi, had worked hard for the movie be it learning Bharatnatyam or the Tamil language. Thalaivi will be hitting the screens on April 23 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.

