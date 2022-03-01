Kangana Ranaut teams up a floral maxi dress with LV handbag to nail a chic airport look; PHOTOS

Among the stars who always manage to nail airport looks, Kangana Ranaut's name shines right at the top. The Dhaakad actress often serves up stylish airport looks and leaves fans in awe. Speaking of this, on Tuesday morning, Kangana headed out of the city and this time, her airport look was all about comfort with style. The Dhaakad star was seen arriving at the airport in a floral maxi dress and her offbeat boho look certainly grabbed all the attention.

In the photos, Kangana can be seen getting out of her car and heading straight to the airport gate. Kangana could be seen clad in a white and red floral maxi dress with slip-on footwear. The Dhaakad actress teamed it up with a huge luxury handbag by Louis Vuitton. She is also seen accessorising her look with a pair of spectacles. Her hair was neatly tied up and she posed for the paps before heading inside the airport gate.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii with Arvind Swami. The film managed to impress the star's fans and her portrayal of J Jayalalithaa won praise. Now, she will be seen in Dhaakad as Agent Agni. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The actioner is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is set to release on May 27, 2022. Besides this, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is backed by Ronnie Screwala.

