Kangana Ranaut is a total ice baby in her latest photos and it will make you want to visit the mountains too

Kangana Ranaut's photos and video from her time in Manali will sure make you want to go for a vacay right away. Check them out right here.

is currently in Manali, and the actress is having a great time there with her family. She recently celebrated her Christmas there, and her vacation continues as she is definitely having a great time out there. Her social media is full of photos and videos from her vacation and well, we are sure they are all having a great time there, and if nothing at all, it makes us want to take a vacation away as well, and why wouldn't it, it is the end of an entire decade.

Kangana's new photos are of her playing with ice and having a ball of a time while in the snow. She looks all pepped up and if nothing at all, she is definitely one of the happiest while she plays with snow and well, it is just about perfect. In the video where she sings 'Yahoo, chahe mujhe koi junglee kahe' is definitely one of the funniest and it speaks of all the fun she is having right now. Check it out right here and drop your comments in the section below:

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her next film release, Panga, and the trailer of the movie has all of our hearts for it narrate the story of yet another sport, and does it beautifully so. The movie is slated for a release on January 24, 2020.

