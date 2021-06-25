  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut's airport look consists classy saree, expensive bag; Accessory's cost will blow your mind; PICS

Kangana Ranaut was snapped at the airport on Friday morning as she headed out of the city. In the photos, the actress opted for a pretty saree look. However, it was her luxury bag that caught our attention.
41362 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:21 pm
Kangana Ranaut's airport look consists classy saree, expensive bag; Accessory's cost will blow your mind; PICS
Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines lately owing to her film announcement related to Indira Gandhi. Now, on Friday morning, Kangana was snapped at the airport as she was leaving the city. The actress is known to style up her airport looks in a classy manner and this time, she did the same as she stunned in a pretty white and gold saree. However, it was her accessory, the bag, that caught our attention. Kangana is a proud owner of many expensive bags. However, the cost of the one she opted for today will blow your mind. 

In the photos, Kangana is seen arriving at the airport in a white saree with a tan brown Hermes-Birkin Tote bag. While the actress has proudly owned the bag for many years, as per the current price range as per Far Fetch website, the accessory costs between the range of INR 10 to 20 Lakh. Well, doesn't that blow your mind? The actress ensured she follows COVID 19 protocol as she was seen wearing a mask. However, she briefly removed it to oblige paps for photos. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress has been in the news for her film Emergency that is based on Indira Gandhi. She underwent a body scan this week to fit the skin of the character and it was also revealed that Kangana will be directing the film. This would be her second directorial after Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Besides this, Kangana is also gearing up to leave for Budapest to shoot for Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal. The film is an actioner and will be directed by Raznees Ghai. Besides this, Kangana has Thalaivi lined up for release. 

Viral Bhayani

