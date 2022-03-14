Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Siddhant Chaturvedi & other celebs suit up at an award show; PICS

On Sunday, who’s and who of the entertainment industry graced the red carpet of the Hello Hall of Fame Awards function and turned heads with their ravishing looks. From Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan to Siddhant Chaturvedi, the stars of the tinsel town dazzled the night with their stylish attires. In the photos, filmmaker Karan Johar looked stylish as he suited up for the event. He wore a three-piece black suit and looked dapper. His black bow and framed glasses are worth mentioning here. Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar also graced the night with his presence. He looked handsome as usual. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who is currently basking in the success of his latest flick Gehraiyaan opted for a white suit and teamed it with a blue shirt.

Photographers clicked Kartik Aaryan too at the award function and boy! he looked dapper. The great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also posed for the cameras as he arrived at the event. He also looked handsome. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also arrived for the event, wearing a black suit. He smiled for the cameras as he walked the red carpet. Lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Jim Sarbh, Tusshar Kapoor, actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and TV actor Karan Singh Grover too marked their presence.

Take a look:

Just a while back, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, and gorgeous Rekha too arrived for the event. Along with them, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were also seen on the red carpet. They twinned in black outfits and looked glamorous. Shamita wore a sheer black gown and Raqesh opted for a black three-piece suit.

ALSO READ: Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat look glamorous as they twin in black at an award show; PICS