Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan & others dazzle at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash; PICS

After a lavish marriage, today Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a post-wedding bash at their Vastu home for family and friends. After Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, the paparazzi spotted filmmaker Karan Johar, and Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan arriving at the bash. The lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a low-key wedding in the presence of their friends and family members on April 14, while they hosted pre-wedding festivities on April 13.

And now, just a while ago, B’town celebrities reached the newlyweds’ home to celebrate their new beginnings. In the photograph, Karan Johar was seen dressed up in black formal attire. The filmmaker greeted the paps on his arrival. Apart from him, Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan too reached to join the couple’s special day. The diva made a voguish entry as she was seen dressed in white shimmery attire. Apart from Karan and Akansha, the paparazzi also spotted Alia’s mother Soni, and sister Saheen at the venue. ‘Dulhe ki mummy’ Neetu Kapoor along with Riddhima Kapoor were also in attendance.

Take a look:

Earlier, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and showered love on the newlyweds. Sharing some pics from the wedding, KJo wrote, “It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ.”

