Kareena Kapoor Khan adds a pop of colour to Wednesday morning in tangerine co ords; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress fans with her stylish looks. Be it her casual attire or her red carpet looks, each makes it to the headlines and impress fans. On Wednesday morning, Kareena seems to have kicked off her day in vibrant hues. The Laal Singh Chaddha star began her day early and headed out for her work commitments and while she was leaving her house, the paparazzi caught up with her and clicked her in the frame.

As Kareena was stepping out early in the morning, she was seen carrying a cup of her favourite concoction while leaving from home. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a tangerine shirt with matching pants. She teamed it up with a pair of white sneakers and cool black sunglasses. Kareena left her hair open and opted for a natural look. The actress kept her mask on amid the COVID 19 pandemic and acknowledged the paps from a distance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena was seen in the city on Tuesday as well as she stepped out for Taimur Ali Khan's playdate with his friends. Later, she shared photos from the same it featured Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya Kapoor as well. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Baisakhi 2022. Apart from this, Kareena is reportedly doing a film with director Sujoy Ghosh. She also is producing a film with Ekta Kapoor that is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor welcome December with Christmas cheer; See how