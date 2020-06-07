Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan step out for a stroll with baby boy Taimur: See Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a black and white maxi dress to join Saif Ali Khan and Taimur for an evening stroll.

Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the paparazzi on a clicking spree the moment she steps out in the town. However, when accompanied by and baby boy Taimur, it's a treat for the shutterbugs! Yesterday we spotted Bebo jogging in her building compound and warming up herself for her post lockdown workout and today, the actress has stepped out for a stroll with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and 3-year-old son Taimur. A day ago, Kareena seemed to be in her beast mode as she took laps of her compound and today she's giving the ultimate Sunday vibes stepping out for a leisure walk.

While Kareena never fails to impress with her gorgeous outfits, Saif Ali Khan always manages to reflect his Pataudi image in his trademark white kurta. Soaking the Sunday sun, Kareena was seen in a black and white maxi dress paired with white sports shoes and a pair of black sunnies. Simple yet fashionable, Bebo looks flawless as she flaunts her zero makeup look. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan ditches his hunk look and opts for a white kurta pyjama, the outfit that he usually prefers wearing at home.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, baby boy Taimur seems to have grown an inch taller after the lockdown! The 3-year-old looks as cute as a button in a light gray t-shirt with white shorts and matching white sports shoes. Holding his daddy's hand, Taimur looks excited as he heads crosses the road and heads for a walk.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns on her ‘beast mode’ for the weekend as she jogs in her building compound; See PHOTOS

Credits :Manav Manglani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×