Kareena Kapoor Khan is a beauty in breezy blue as she steps out with sis Karisma & mum Babita; PHOTOS

After hosting a fun bash for her friends and loved ones last night, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan brightened up our Tuesday as she was snapped heading out in the city with her mum Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor. The Laal Singh Chaddha star hosted a late-night soiree where , Manish Malhotra and others were present last night along with her sister. And today, Kareena was seen heading out in the city with her mum and sister. Once again, Kareena managed to make heads turn with her stylish OOTD.

As she stepped out of her building, the paparazzi caught her in the frame. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a breezy blue cotton dress. Wit it, she is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and slip-on footwear. Kareena accessorised her look with a beads necklace and a black and white bag. With her hair pulled back in a ponytail, Kareena looked lovely in her pretty OOTD. On the other hand, her sister Karisma is seen opting for an orange tee with a black jacket and matching jeans. Babita is seen sporting a pink kurta with white pants in the photos.

Take a look:

Photos from Kareena's last night party featuring her, Karisma, Manish Malhotra and others have been going viral on social media. Karisma had shared lovely inside photos and fans loved every bit of those. Earlier, during the day, Kareena penned a sweet birthday wish for her aunt Rima Jain and cousin on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and is all set to release on Valentine's Day.

Also Read|Inside Kareena Kapoor’s house party: Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora have a ball