Kareena Kapoor Khan dons an all black look, bids adieu to son Jeh before heading out; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan began her Thursday on an active note as she was snapped leaving her house for work. However, before leaving, like a doting mom, Kareena bid adieu to her son Jehangir and while doing so, she was clicked by the paparazzi. The superstar always makes it a point to bid adieu to her son before leaving home and often, the cute photos leave everyone in awe. Now, on Thursday, once again, the adorable mommy-daughter moment was captured in the frame.

In the photos by paps, Kareena was captured holding baby Jeh in her arms before stepping out of her building. Later, when she stepped out, she smiled and acknowledged the paps. In the photos, we can see Kareena clad in a black zipper with matching sweatpants and white sneakers. The Laal Singh Chaddha star left her hair open and was seen sporting sunglasses. The gorgeous star made heads turn with her fresh morning look as she stepped out for work.

Have a look:

On Thursday, Kareena also shared Saif Ali Khan's first look from Vikram Vedha on her handle and rooted for him. She called him 'hottest' as she shared his look from Hrithik Roshan co-starrer. The actress has been spotted a couple of times this week. She recently attended a dinner at sister Karisma Kapoor's house with other members of the Kapoor family. Kareena also hosted Jeh's first birthday party this week at her house and photos from the same went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Besides this, she also has Sujoy Ghosh's film that also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

