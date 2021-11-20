Kareena Kapoor Khan embraces casuals in a sweatshirt & jeans as she kickstarts Saturday in style; PHOTOS

Having returned to the maximum city last evening, it seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan has work on her mind. Wondering how we feel so? Well, the Laal Singh Chaddha star kicked off her Saturday morning with a work meet and was snapped by the paparazzi while doing so. Kareena returned to Mumbai after spending the Diwali holidays in Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Now, as she's back, the star had her work mode on as she stepped out on Saturday.

As Kareena stepped out, the paparazzi caught up with her. The Laal Singh Chaddha star opted to keep it casual in a grey sweatshirt with blue baggy jeans. She teamed up her look with white sneakers. Kareena was also seen styling her casuals with an oversized pair of sunglasses. Leaving her hair open, Kareena nailed the casual and cool look as she stepped out for work on the weekends. Kareena acknowledged the paps from a distance and posed for them.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, as Kareena was spending time in Pataudi at her palace, she kept sharing photos from the trip. From celebrating Diwali with family and sister Karisma Kapoor in Pataudi to sharing cute pictures with Jeh, Taimur and Saif, Kareena ensured her fans are updated with her life.

On the work front, we will get to Kareena in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The shoot of the film wrapped up a few weeks ago and now, it is in post-production phase. The film's release was postponed to Valentine's Day 2022. However, recent reports claim that it may be further pushed as a lot of post-production work is pending on it.

