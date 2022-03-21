Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her summer style in a shirt dress as she steps out on Monday morning; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in the city after her Maldives vacay with sister Karisma Kapoor and kids. On Monday morning, Kareena was spotted leaving her residence for work and well, her summer look is certainly going to set trends. Keeping in mind the Mumbai heat, Kareena seemed to have opted for a casual shirt dress to kick off a new work week. The Laal Singh Chaddha star always manages to make heads turn with her looks and is a style icon for millions.

As she stepped out of her building, the paps caught up with her. Kareena was seen clad in a white shirt dress tied at her waist. She teamed it up with a cool pair of sunglasses and black flats. She was also seen holding her black coffee jar in her hand as she was leaving for her work on Monday morning. With her hair neatly tied up, Kareena managed to shell out summer style goals with her easy and breezy white look.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan's Monday morning photos:

On Sunday, Kareena spent time with her best friend Amrita Arora. Amrita dropped by Kareena's house after the former returned from the Maldives vacay. Amrita also shared a lovely photo of Kareena talking over the phone and called her busy. Last night, Karisma Kapoor also dropped a lovely photo from her Maldives holiday with Kareena and gave all a sneak peek of their bond. All through last week, Kareena and Karisma kept dropping cute glimpses of their tropical getaway with Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Samaira and Kiaan.

On the work front, Kareena is now set to begin work on Sujoy Ghosh's next with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is based on a Japanese Novel, the Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, Kareena also has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on August 11, 2022.

