Kareena Kapoor Khan gives little Jeh a kiss before heading out and it's too precious to miss; PHOTOS

It surely seems to be a good morning for Bollywood fans as Kareena Kapoor Khan just got captured in the frame with her little son Jeh Ali Khan in the cutest mom-son moment. As Kareena was heading out for work, she was snapped by the paparazzi while giving a goodbye kiss to her son Jeh and it is truly the moment of the day. Over the past few days, Kareena has been snapped a couple of times at a studio in the city for her shoots.

On Wednesday morning, Kareena was seen stepping out of her Bandra home. While the actress was all set to head out for work, she did not leave without bidding a sweet goodbye to her little one Jeh. In the photos, Kareena is seen holding Jeh close and planing a sweet kiss on his head before leaving for work. Kareena is seen handing over her son to his nanny and then leaving for her. She is seen carrying off a gorgeous printed midi flare dress with a cool pair of sunglasses and flats.

Take a look:

The gorgeous star kept her distance from paps as she walked to her car and greeted them from a distance. Kareena looked gorgeous in her casual workday attire. However, her precious morning moments with Jeh were the cutest highlight of the day. Last month, Kareena, Jeh, Taimur Ali Khan and vacationed in the Maldives on the Bhoot Police actor's 51st birthday. The cute photos of Jeh and Taimur with the actors from the airport had gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is all set to release on Christmas 2021. Besides this, she also has recently turned producer to back a film directed by Hansal Mehta.

