Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us lessons in nailing chic casuals as she steps out with Taimur; PICS

Saturday seemed to have begun on a stylish note for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Earlier, in the morning, she flaunted her love for a Balmain Paris cap in a selfie and now, she stepped out for a Saturday outing with son Taimur Ali Khan in chic casuals. The Laal Singh Chaddha star certainly knows how to grab attention with her stylish looks and this time, once again, she made heads turn as she opted for a casual look for her outing on the weekend.

The paparazzi seemed to be stationed outside her residence and as soon as Kareena stepped out with her munchkin Taimur, they were captured in the frame. In the photos, we can see Kareena clad in a green sleeveless top with a huge strawberry motif over it. She teamed it up with blue baggy denim jeans and sneakers. The star also was seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and her wet hair was left open. On the other hand, Taimur was seen clad in a black tee with jeans. He was also seen sporting a mask.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, photos from Jeh's first birthday bash hosted by Kareena have been taking over the internet. From Jeh posing with Kareena to his cute moments with Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, all pictures have been adored by netizens.

On the work front, Kareena will soon kick off shooting with Sujoy Ghosh for his next thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film happens to be an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Besides this, she also will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on August 11, 2022.

