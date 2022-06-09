Kareena Kapoor Khan glows in white co-ord set as she gets clicked at Mehboob Studio; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular and talented celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has appeared in several movies including Jab We Met, Heroine, Kurbaan, Chameli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and others and with every appearance, she made a mark for herself in the industry. Kareena, who is also lovingly known as Bebo, enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, Bebo was spotted by the paparazzi outside the Mehboob Studio in Bandra. She looked beautiful in a white co-ord set. She also showed off her enviable glowing, clear skin. Nonetheless to say, the star was shining brightly as she got clicked. Kareena too acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi as she smiled for the cameras.

See Kareena Kapoor's photos here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed all eyeballs as the trailer of her film Laal Singh Chaddha was released. This film will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Next, she will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

