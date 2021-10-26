Kareena Kapoor Khan goes the Gucci way for her airport look with Saif Ali Khan, sons Jeh & Taimur; PHOTOS

Tuesday brought with it a stylish glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan in her cool airport look as she left her house with sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The Laal Sing Chaddha star headed for the airport with sons Taimur and Jeh on Tuesday morning and was snapped by the paparazzi. The gorgeous star is known for nailing her airport looks and this time too, Kareena kept up with the same. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was seen opting for a cool look for travelling out of the city. Later, when she reached the airport, Saif Ali Khan also was snapped with her and kids. 

As she walked out of her building, the paps caught up with her and clicked her, Jeh and Taimur in the frame. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a yellow caption tee by Gucci. She teamed up the cool tee with distressed jeans that were ripped at the knees. Adding a cool pair of sneakers, a blue denim jacket and oversized sunglasses, Kareena rounded off her airport look and made a stylish statement as she stepped out. Jeh is seen adorably sucking onto his fingers as his nanny carried him to the car. Taimur, on the other hand, could be seen clad in a blue tee with light blue jeans and shoes. 

Take a look:

Kareena and her sons looked perfect as they headed to the airport to travel out of the city. Yesterday, Kareena was seen spending time with her son Jeh at her dad Randhir Kapoor's house. The actress was spotted by the paps at his house. Kareena had obliged the paps with photos as she left from her father's house yesterday.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Valentine's Day. Besides this, Kareena will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next. Reportedly, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma also are a part of the project. Kareena also is co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta. 

Credits: Viral Bhayani


