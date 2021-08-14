Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jeh and Taimur jet off to Maldives to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday; PHOTOS

Saturday began on a travelling note for , Kareena Kapoor Khan as they jetted out of Mumbai with kids Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to the Maldives. Reportedly, Saif & Kareena are heading to celebrate the former's 51st birthday in the tropical paradise. Interestingly, this is Kareena and Saif's second son Jeh's first family vacation. Recently, Kareena and Saif appeared in public for the first time with Jeh and his adorable photos went viral on social media.

On Saturday morning, Kareena with Saif and their sons were snapped at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai as they headed out of the city. In the photos, Kareena is seen slaying in black comfy pants with a tee and tie-dye jacket over it. She teamed it up with cool sunglasses, white sneakers and a huge handbag. On the other hand, Saif is seen opting for a white kurta with jeans and flats. The actor looked suave while Kareena rocked the comfy look. Jeh was seen sleeping in his nanny's arms as she took the baby inside the airport quickly. Taimur is seen clad in sweatpants, sneakers and a white tee with a mask.

Take a look:

As per Bombay Times, a source said, "Saif is looking at having a cosy family time this year on his birthday. He was just too exhausted with the work and wanted to hit the pause button to relax and unwind. This is going to be his first break after a long time as he was juggling between the tiring shooting schedules and other work commitments. He will be spending the much-needed family-time at a peaceful resort on a private island."

Meanwhile, Kareena recently launched her pregnancy book and well, since then new information about her sons Taimur and Jeh's birth have come to light. Fans have been loving how the actress has chronicled her journey in the book for expectant mothers. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will release on Christmas. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Vikram Vedha remake.

