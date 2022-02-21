Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma look stylish as they visit dad Randhir Kapoor with birthday boy Jeh; PICS

It's celebration time for the Kapoor-Pataudi family as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh Ali Khan has turned 1 today. The tiny tot was seen arriving at his nana Randhir Kapoor's house on Monday afternoon in a cute avatar. Soon after, his mom Kareena and maasi Karisma Kapoor also joined him at their dad's house. Both Kareena and Karisma, though opted for casual looks, managed to make heads turn with their style. Jeh's morning photos also have taken over social media.

As Jeh got out of the car, his nanny carried him inside Randhir Kapoor's house. The birthday boy was seen clad in a red and white checkered shirt with jeans. With his curious expressions, Jeh managed to leave everyone in awe. On the other hand, Kareena is seen slaying in an oversized shirt with black tights. She teamed it up with cool sneakers, a luxury handbag and sneakers. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor is seen sporting a printed tee with baggy beige pants and slip on footwear. She is seen sporting sunglasses and a mask.

Have a look:

Earlier, Kareena shared cute photos featuring Jeh with Taimur and Saif on social media to wish her son on his birthday. Not just this, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor and others also penned lovely birthday wishes for Kareena and Saif's munchkin. It will be interesting to see how the Kapoor-Pataudi family get together to celebrate the little one's special day.

Also Read|On Jeh’s 1st birthday; Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable post for her ‘beta’ with an unseen pic with Taimur