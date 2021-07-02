Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pretty as she flaunts bindi with ethnic wear for an outing in the city; PHOTOS

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped in the city as she headed out. The Laal Singh Chaddha star stunned in a traditional avatar as she stepped out.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan headed out in the city on Friday afternoon in a breezy ethnic avatar and made heads turn with her radiant look. The actress had been spending time at home amid the lockdown and once the restrictions were lifted, she caught up with her friends recently at Manish Malhotra's house. Keeping up with her appearances, Kareena was snapped today as she headed out. Her OOTD managed to grab eyeballs as she opted for a breezy traditional outfit amid the Summer heat.

In the photos, Kareena is seen getting out of her car and walking towards a building. However, she stopped briefly to pose for the paparazzi standing at the gate. In the photos, she is seen sporting a black mask with her OOTD amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. However, she briefly took it off to pose for photos. Kareena opted for a white kurta with straight cotton pants and flats for her lunch outing. She teamed it up with a tan brown luxury bag. However, the thing that stole the show was her black bindi and her radiant smile.

Take a look:

She smiled at the paps before again wearing her mask and heading inside the building. Earlier on Friday morning, Kareena had shared a glimpse into her beautiful garden view from her new home on her Instagram handle. With the video, the actress dropped a sneak peek into her new home on social media.

On the work front, fans are waiting to see her on the big screen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying 'Summer view' through her window in new home & here's what it looks like

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×