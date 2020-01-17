Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pumped to take on the day post functional training session at the gym; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped post her gym session. The Laal Singh Chaddha star looked all charged up to take on the day post her training session. Check it out.

When it comes to naming the original star of gym looks in India, Kareena Kapoor Khan comes to mind. If there is one Bollywood actress who set the trend for fitness and working out in the country, it is Kareena. The talented performer is known to be a fitness lover and opts for a healthy mix of workouts to keep her in shape. Be it Yoga or Pilates, Kareena takes on every workout routine with ample amounts of enthusiasm and her gym looks inspire trends among the young girls.

On Friday afternoon, Bebo was snapped while working out at her functional training session. While working out in the open air, Kareena was snapped sweating it out. In one set of photos, Kareena is seen clad in a yellow t-shirt as she works out on her upper body. In another set of pictures, the Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen leaving her gym class in a navy blue hoodie and track pants with sneakers. To round off her look, Kareena added a pair of cool sunglasses.

As soon as Kareena exited her gym, she headed to her car. However, she waved to the paps from a distance who captured the Laal Singh Chaddha star in the frame. A day back, Kareena had stepped out in a chic look to meet up the Laal Singh Chaddha co-actor . In the film, Kareena will be seen sporting several looks just like Aamir. Shot across the country, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on December 25, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

