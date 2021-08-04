Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in a red one shoulder gown at shoot; PHOTOS

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, it seems to be working Wednesday and a busy one at that as she was seen heading for a shoot early in the morning. Now, as her shoot went on till the afternoon, Kareena was seen in a gorgeous avatar and the paparazzi happened to chronicle her look of the day. The Laal Singh Chaddha star, who was spotted in a casual and no-makeup look in the morning at a studio, transformed into a glamourous diva by the afternoon and well, left everyone mesmerised.

In the photos, Kareena was captured by the paparazzi while she was walking to her vanity van. She is seen clad in a one-shoulder red gown with black footwear. Kareena was seen flaunting a dark red lipstick with glamourous makeup to elevate the look. As she walked towards her vanity van, Kareena could be seen stopping for a bit and posing for the paparazzi from a distance. The star smiled for the paparazzi and managed to carry her regal red look like a pro.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena has been in the headlines lately owing to her pregnancy book that is reportedly being launched by her this month. A few weeks back, Kareena had shared the first look of her book on social media in a video and had dubbed it as her 'third child'. Since then, fans have been excited to know her journey during both her pregnancies involving her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Recently, Pinkvilla had informed you that Kareena's book may be launched by her best friend .

Besides this, Kareena will be seen on the big screen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The shoot of the film recently took place in Ladakh with Aamir and Naga Chaitanya. The film also stars Mona Singh. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

